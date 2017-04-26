May events planned at 4-H Camp Palmer

4-H Camp Palmer will hold a Spring Family Camp-May 13-14 at camp. Families can camp in cabins overnight, have tasty meals in the dining hall and enjoy some fun activities including canoeing, zip line, climbing wall, campfire, archery and more. Registration is on www.camppalmer.com

Camp Palmer will sponsor and host the 2nd 5K Run/Walk on May 13. The race will start at 9 a.m. The race course will start at camp and end in the center of camp and include roads around and through Harrison Lake State Park. Awards will be given to top three finishers in each age group.

You may print a registration from www.camppalmer.com or register online at Davesraces.com. T- shirts are guaranteed for entries received by May 2.

For additional information about the above events, call 419-237-2247 or email 4hcamppalmer@gmail.com. 4-H Camp Palmer is a non-profit 501c3 organization. The camp is located in Fulton County-264050 Co Rd MN, Fayette, Ohio adjacent to Harrison Lake State Park.