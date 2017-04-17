Grants offered for child medical care costs

Ohio families in need of financial assistance for child medical care costs are encouraged to apply for a UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) grant.

In Ohio, UHCCF awarded more than 800 grants since 2013, and is encouraging more Ohio families to apply this year.

Qualifying families can receive up to $5,000 per grant, with a lifetime maximum of $10,000 per child, to help pay for their child’s health care treatments, services or equipment not covered, or not fully covered, by their commercial health insurance plan.

Families frequently use UHCCF grants to help pay for treatments associated with medical conditions such as cancer, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, diabetes, hearing loss, autism, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, ADHD. and cerebral palsy. Grants have been used for physical, occupational, and speech therapy, counseling services, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs, orthotics, eyeglasses, and hearing aids.

Parents or legal guardians are encouraged to apply at www.UHCCF.org.

To be eligible for a grant, a child must be 16 years of age or younger. Families must meet economic guidelines, reside in the United States, and have a commercial health insurance plan. Grants are available for medical expenses families have incurred 60 days prior to the date of application as well as for ongoing and future medical needs. Families do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded more than 13,000 grants valued at over $35 million to children and their families across the United States, and aims to surpass 20,000 grants by Jan. 1, 2020.