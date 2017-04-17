FFA awards scholarships

Submitted by Lexie Poulson, Pettisville FFA Alumni

The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group is investing in the future by awarding five college scholarships this spring.

Receiving the college scholarships are:

• Chrysta Beck, daughter of Beth Ann and Dave Beck, rural Wauseon. Chrysta is a junior at Mississippi State University majoring in Poultry Science and minoring in Spanish. She will earn her American FFA Degree this fall. She has recently been named the Ohio Star in Agriscience for American Degrees.

At MSU she participates in the Mississippi State Collegiate FFA chapter, undergraduate research, and serves as a MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Ambassador. She traveled to New Zealand last May to learn about its poultry industry.

• Dustin Nofziger, son of Cathy and Jeff Nofziger, rural Wauseon. Dustin is attending Northwest State Community College majoring in business with a minor in accounting. He attended state and national conventions and received his Ohio FFA State Degree. He works at Nofziger Pork Farms and owns Nofziger Concrete Construction.

• Hannah Meller, daughter of Gene and Donna, rural Wauseon. Hannah attends Ohio State University majoring in Animal Science and Agricultural Communications. She attended Washington Leadership Conference and many state and national conventions, and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. At OSU, she is active in the Buckeye Dairy Club, Dairy Challenge, and Horsemen’s Association.

Receiving the graduating senior scholarships are:

• Lynnsey Crouch, daughter of Jeremy and Kim Crouch, rural Wauseon. Lynnsey will attend the University of Findlay majoring in Animal Science.

She served as treasurer and president of the Pettisville FFA, attending state and national conventions. She competed in district soil and the Ag Mech & Tech test events and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. She was involved with church youth council and 4-H.

• Ben Gray, son of Brian and Susan, Napoleon. Ben will be attending Mount St. Joseph University majoring in Biology and Natural Sciences. He worked in landscaping and with Pioneer crop research, and was active with recycling and in his church. He ran cross country and track.

FFA Alumni affiliates were formed to operate in support of the over 7,757 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.