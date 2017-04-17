Traffic blitz nets 15 citations

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued 15 citations during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted April 3-9. All were for speed violations. Deputies made 31 traffic stops and also issued 20 warnings.

A traffic blitz will be conducted April 20-23 during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.