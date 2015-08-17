Career Center welcomes new instructors

The Four County Career Center is welcoming eight new staff members for the 2015-16 school year.

Marissa Ferry is the new Accounting Specialist at the Career Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Defiance College and an associate’s degree from Northwest State Community College. She was a tax associate at H & R Block and most recently a Bill and Cash Application Specialist at Biljax. She lives in Bryan with her husband, Christopher.

The substitute Spanish Instructor is Erin DeGroff. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing with a background in Spanish education from Bowling Green State University. She has previously held substitute teaching positions in Defiance and Williams counties and has been a volunteer private Spanish tutor since 2007. She lives in Edgerton with her husband, Brian, and their three children.

Taking the position of Financial Aide and Program Assistant in the Adult Workforce Development Department is Angie Fahy. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Defiance College. She has worked in the marketing department at Sauder’s, at Defiance College, and most recently in the financial aid office at Bowling Green State University. She lives in Napoleon with her husband, Tom, and they have two children and two grandchildren.

The new Custodian is Alysia Fickel. She has earned her associate of arts degree from Northwest State Community College and has attended Bowling Green State University in the middle childhood education program. She has recently worked for Defiance County maintenance. She lives in Defiance with her husband, Doug.

Tim Ricketts is the new Computer Networking & Repair Instructor at the Career Center. He holds an associate’s degree in network/systems support specialist from Northwest State Community College, a bachelor’s degree of science from Ohio Northern University, and a masters of education degree from the University of Toledo. He has been in education for the past twenty-five years as a high school instructor, technology coordinator, and network/systems support specialist at Northwest Ohio Computer Association. He lives in Napoleon with his wife, Renee, and their two children.

Taking the position of Powersport Engine Technology Instructor is Larry Soles. He obtained his ICS Motorcycle Repair Certification and has spent the past fifteen years running Soles Motor Sports. He will be obtaining his teaching certification from the University of Toledo. He lives in Stryker with his wife, Teresa, and they have four children.

Matt Dye is the new Carpentry Instructor at the Career Center. He is a past graduate of the Career Center and has spent the past twenty-four years working in the building trades at Matt Dye Construction. He will be obtaining his teaching certification from the University of Toledo. He lives in Montpelier with his wife, Jennifer, and they have five children.

The new Career & Technical Supervisor is Brandon Readshaw. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and a master’s degree in education supervision and administration. He has worked in education for the past thirteen years at Northridge Local and Liberty Center schools in agricultural education. He lives in Napoleon with his wife, Abby, and they have four children.