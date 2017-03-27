Swanton to present “The Lion King Jr”

Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” is coming to the stage at Swanton High School, at 7:30 p.m. on March 30, March 31, April 1, and at 2 p.m. on April 2.

The award winning musical is based on the movie we all know and love. “The Lion King Jr.” is a fun and lively story that takes place in the African Savannah. The instantly recognizable songs are a blend of English and three African languages.

This year’s musical involves over 100 high school and middle school students in the cast, as well as on set crew and in the pit.

The main characters to take the stage are Rafiki (Mikayla Rochelle), Mufasa (Ronnie Luntsford), Sarabi (Khloe Yunker), Zazu (Krista Shepard), Scar (Joey Webb), Sarafina (Kendra Keefer), Young Simba (Kaden Curtis), Young Nala (Apple Fontana), Bonzai (AJ Wolford), Shenzi (Olivia Williams), Ed (Donovan Avalos), Timone (Abby Arnold), Pumbaa (Justin Niday), Simba (Ricky Alfsen), and Nala (Ally Hendricks).

The story follows the life of young lion cub Simba, who will one day be king of the Pridelands. All is well in the Animal Kingdom, until jealous and power hungry Scar, King Mufasa’s brother, constructs a plan to get rid of both Mufasa and Simba, now that he is second in line to be king. Scar kills Mufasa, and leads Simba to believe it is his fault, so he shamefully leaves his home in the Pridelands.

As Simba becomes grown up, with the help of his old friend and fellow lion Nala, as well as his two new friends, Timon and Pumbaa, Simba realizes he must go back and save the Pridelands from Scar’s evil reign.

“I am very excited about this family friendly musical,” said Julie Zedlitz, Swanton High School choir and musical director. “The students have been working extremely hard to make this one of our best productions.”

General admission tickets are $7, and reserved tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased from any cast member, or by contacting the high school office at 419-826-3045.