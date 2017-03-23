Jury selection underway in Worley trial

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of James Worley of rural Delta, who is accused of the murder of Sierah Joughin.

Joughin had been on a ride July 19, 2016, with her boyfriend. The couple parted ways during the ride to return to their homes, but Joughin was not seen again and was reported missing.

She was last spotted riding at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road S. The University of Toledo student’s bicycle was later found at the edge of a cornfield on County Road 6, and signs of a struggle were present.

Joughin’s body was discovered three days later in a shallow grave on County Road 7, not far from the site of her disappearance.

Worley has been charged with two counts each of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification, murder, felonious assault, abduction, aggravated robbery, and having weapons while under disability; four counts of kidnapping; and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools.