Shaved heads abound for cancer research

Archbold will be abuzz with hair clippers March 20 as residents of Fulton County and beyond are invited to show solidarity with victims of children’s cancer and raise cash for research.

At the 7th Annual St. Baldrick’s Day at Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, men and women can have their bushy or balding pates shaved for the cause and for a donation between 4-7 p.m. Four barbers will be on hand in the car dealership’s showroom at 1935 S. Defiance St.

The event includes hot dogs and chips for sale and a 50/50 raffle.

This year’s head shavings may be the last at Terry Henricks. So office manager Rena Sauder, whose head has been shaved four times over the years to raise over $18,000, is hopeful the buzz cuts will be plentiful.

“Anyone can come in and donate anything and get their head shaved,” she said. “It is kind of fun to see our clients come in and join in the festivities.”

Ten people registered online this year to get sponsors for their shaved heads, but each year about 60 people in total have lost their locks for the cause, she said. The oldest since the national event began at the dealership in 2010 was Henricks himself, and the youngest three years old.

Those having their heads shaved and donating to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation have included lots of walk-ins, Henrick’s customers, teams that collectively fund-raise and get their heads shaved together, and members of the Fulton County and Henry County sheriffs’ offices and the Wauseon Police Department.

Over the past six years, the dealership has overseen 281 shaved heads and raised just over $100,000. This year’s cuts will include nine-year-old Trinity Lauber of Archbold, who has already raised $5,000.

A photographer will be present to photograph every shaved head.

All of the proceeds go to the California-based foundation, founded in 1999. Similar events around the nation in 2016 raised $39.5 million; to date this year, $13.7 million has been raised.

Henricks’ dealership became involved in 2010, when it was asked to host a St. Baldrick’s event for another party. After that first year Sauder became the coordinator, prompted by the battles several area children – Maddy Lambert, Thane Wooley, Kellen Keiser, Tiana Bishop, and Layne Knapp – lost to cancer, and the battle won by survivor Chase Miller of Wauseon.

All will be honored at the event. “They inspired me to keep it going,” Sauder said.

Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet will have his head shaved for the second time in two years, and will be joined by Officer Matt McDonough.

“We do it to help raise awareness and money for children’s cancer research. It’s like putting yourself in their shoes,” Torbet said.

Nine members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will participate as well. Sheriff Roy Miller, who was acquainted with Thane Wooley and watched a relative fight cancer, said he has a personal stake in the event.

“It’s something we can do in support,” he said.

Sauder said a lack of volunteers may end the event at Henricks’ dealership after this year.

“I can’t find anybody to help get ready for it. I’m hoping somebody will pick up like I did,” she said. “It’s hard (to end it) because our memorial wall grows and our survivor wall doesn’t, so it’s pretty emotional.”

Jennifer Bergstedt of Napoleon gets her locks shorn at a previous St. Baldrick’s Day event at Terry Henricks’ car dealership in Archbold. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/03/web1_st-baldrick-s-1.jpg Jennifer Bergstedt of Napoleon gets her locks shorn at a previous St. Baldrick’s Day event at Terry Henricks’ car dealership in Archbold. Courtesy photo Members of local law enforcment posed with Thane Wooley after getting their heads shaved for the St. Baldrick’s event. Wooley passed away from cancer in 2016. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/03/web1_st-baldrick-s-2.jpg Members of local law enforcment posed with Thane Wooley after getting their heads shaved for the St. Baldrick’s event. Wooley passed away from cancer in 2016. Courtesy photo

St. Baldrick’s event March 20

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@civitasmedia.com

David J. Coehrs can be reached at 419-335-2010.

