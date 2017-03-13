County may change EMS software provider

Fulton County fire chiefs would like to adopt a new EMS system in September they believe will better serve their needs.

Texas-based ESO Solutions will likely be selected to replace the current provider, Aim Online EMS Software and Services, once the Aim contract expires later this year. The ESO system performs billing, run documentation, payment documentation, and fire documentation, among other services.

County Commissioner Bill Rufenacht said the commissioners in February approved using a new EMS software system after the request was forwarded for their review by the county’s EMS executive committee. The committee green-lighted a new system after a request was made by local fire chiefs, who had sent out proposals to find a suitable provider.

“They thought they would get better results with this other company,” Rufenacht said.

The ESO contract will grant the company approximately seven percent of proceeds collected for billable runs in Fulton County. On average, there are 2,310 billable runs per year, generating an average of $599,484.37.

Swanton Fire Chief Mike Wolever said ESO was recommended should the county change systems this fall. He said the Aim software has been sufficient for its time but “what we’re going to get will do what we need to do in the future.”

The fire chiefs requested two changes last fall from the executive committee, according to Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder. The first was an updated electronic patient care reporting software system to replace the Aim software, which they found lacking.

“It’s antiquated, it’s outdated…and we’ve been unhappy with it since the day we got it,” Sluder said.

Additionally, he and former Archbold Fire Chief Andy Brodbeck asked for a compliance review on EMS billing practices, and for upgradable, proactive, and interactive billing software that will provide communication in the field. The Aim software does not provide the latter.

Up until last September, the county did its own billing for EMS runs.

Rufenacht said there are no guarantees, but the county anticipates the new EMS system to be cost effective. He said, since runs are typically billed through insurance companies, the change in systems won’t affect EMS patients.

Requested by fire chiefs

By David J. Coehrs

David J. Coehrs can be reached at 419-335-2010.

