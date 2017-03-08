Wauseon year-end report has ups, downs

The City of Wauseon’s 2016 Year End Report released at Monday’s City Council meeting reports several large accomplishments and reflects statistical ups and downs in several areas.

In the report’s opening comments, Mayor Kathy Huner extolled the completion last July of the Linfoot Street reconstruction project by the city and the Ohio Department of Transportation, after several years of planning. Huner also praised the ongoing community pool project and downtown revitalization efforts.

And she noted the opening of several new businesses including Manny’s Tacos, Anytime Fitness, The Upper Crust, and Biggby Coffee.

“We have had many accomplishments in 2016 and I am excited to have many more to come,” Huner wrote.

City statistics for last year include:

• Gross city income tax receipts, minus refunds, totaled $3,951,946, as compared to $3,720.434 in 2015. Seventy-five percent are allocated to the city’s general fund, 25 percent to the Capital Projects Fund, which ended 2016 with $3.322 million in unencumbered funds.

The city’s one major capital expenditure last year was $2,664,449 for the Linfoot Street reconstruction project. The city was awarded $1,516,437 in grant payments from ODOT for the project.

• The city’s water treatment plant produced 287.3 million gallons of finished water, or a daily demand averaging 787,000 gallons. Production from 2015 decreased by six percent.

The Water Reclamation Plant treated 373,120,000 gallons of sanitary sewage, a decrease of 36,760,000 gallons in 2015. The plant distributed just over 152 dry tons of recycled biosolids to area farms.

• The Wauseon Police Department received 10,212 calls, as compared to 9,509 in 2015. Serious crimes decreased by seven percent; property crimes jumped 22 percent. In another significant spike, traffic offenses increased by 42 percent, with accidents up by more than 9 percent and injury accidents up by 36 percent.

The police department’s drug investigation unit conducted six city investigations that included two felony arrests and one death due to drug overdose.

• The Wauseon Fire Department responded to 1,758 calls, at a cost of $15,279.34, as compared to 1,692 calls in 2015 at a cost of $19,182.58. In Clinton Township, there were 99 runs for rescues and injury accidents, with 72 people transported for medical treatment.

The full year-end report can be found on the City of Wauseon website on the Mayor’s Office page.

David J. Coehrs can be reached at 419-335-2010.

