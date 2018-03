Crop insurance deadline nears

COLUMBUS – Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor is reminding Ohio farmers that the deadline to purchase or modify certain insurance coverage for spring-planted crops is March 15.

“Farmers should contact an agent if they have not already addressed their crop insurance needs,” said Taylor, also director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “Crop insurance can be an important piece of a risk management strategy.”

Federally-subsidized, multiple-peril crop insurance covers certain weather, pest, and revenue-related losses. This coverage is dependent on crop establishment and reporting dates determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency that farmers must meet. The dates vary by crop and county and are listed at www.rma.usda.gov.

State-regulated policies such as for damage caused by hail and fire are also available. Many of them have crop establishment and reporting requirements as well.

Ohio farmers can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 or visit www.insurance.ohio.gov to find insurance companies and agents licensed to sell crop insurance.