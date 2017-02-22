Updates given on Swanton projects

Swanton Village Council last Monday approved the first reading of an agreement with Poggemeyer Design Group for engineering services related to Phase 1 of the Church Street project.

The project calls for resurfacing Church Street from Lincoln Avenue to Hallett Avenue. Phase 1 is from Lincoln Avenue to the curve near Crestwood Drive. Both phases could be completed by the end of next year.

Phase 2 may coincide with sewer separation planned for 2018 on Church Street, from the curve to Hallett Avenue.

“The intent with sewer separation is to also repave the road. The final decision on this will be made when cost estimates are submitted,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “If feasible with the budget, the goal would be repave at the same time.”

The Garfield Avenue bridge project slated for 2018 was also discussed at the meeting. An additional grant has been secured for the project.

The total cost of the bridge replacement is $1,396,907. With the grants secured, the local share of the project is estimated at $272,000.

The village also plans to repave Garfield from the bridge to Main Street, which is estimated to cost $33,000.

Hoezle said village officials know that W. Garfield Avenue is in bad shape east of the bridge. The plan is to repave at the same time the bridge is replaced.

“We hope that everyone can bear with us and be patient for another year,” she said. “But that’s going to be a really great addition once that construction begins next year.”

More short-term fixes will be used until that time.

Staging yard

Following an executive session to discuss imminent court action, Jeffrey Stopar gave a brief update to those in attendance on Norfolk Southern staging yard issues. Stopar is the attorney the village hired to assist with railyard-related issues.

Use of a small village-owned piece of property was discussed. Norfolk Southern representatives had previously expressed interest in the parcel on the west end of the staging yard.

“One thing that I will do shortly is contact the attorney for Norfolk Southern to determine whether there is an intention by Norfolk Southern to proceed with eminent domain proceedings,” Stopar said.

The possible closing of Scott Road at the railroad tracks will also be monitored.

At last Monday’s Swanton Village Council meeting, Lt. Ed Dziengelewski, left, was sworn in by Mayor Ann Roth with Fire Consultant Mike Wolever next to her. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/02/web1_oath-of-office-Jingles.jpg At last Monday’s Swanton Village Council meeting, Lt. Ed Dziengelewski, left, was sworn in by Mayor Ann Roth with Fire Consultant Mike Wolever next to her.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@civitasmedia.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

