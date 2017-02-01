Fundraisers to benefit Boy Scout troop

A pair of fundraisers that will benefit a local Boy Scout Troop are planned for February.

A pancake and sausage breakfast on Feb. 5 will support Wauseon Boy Scout Troop 8 and help Scouts attend summer camp. It will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.

It will follow a church service that begins at 10:15 a.m.

A portion of the proceeds from a Feb. 17 fish fry will also benefit the troop. The fish fry will be from 4:30-7 p.m. at the St. Caspar Parish Life Center in Wauseon.

The cost is $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for ages 7-12. Dessert is included with all the baked and fried fish you can eat.