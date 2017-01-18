Wauseon Police look for 2 missing individuals

Update: Both have been located

Wauseon Police announced this week they were looking for two missing individuals.

Armondo Soto, 16, is missing juvenile who police say ran away from his grandmother’s residence. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a grey knit thermal.

Also missing out of Wauseon is David William Willeman, 64. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen Monday at about 4:30 p.m. He may be in need of medical attention.

If you know where either individual is, you are asked to call the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.