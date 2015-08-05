First Sales Tax Holiday planned

Ohio’s first-ever, one-time Sales Tax Holiday will begin on Friday, at 12:01 a.m. and will end on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This initiative was created through Senate Bill 243, signed into law in December of 2014.

“The Sales Tax Holiday is just one more way the Governor and the Ohio General Assembly are trying to keep more of Ohioans’ hard earned cash in their pockets,” said State Representative Robert McColley (R-Napoleon), “and there may not be a better time to lessen Ohioans’ tax bills than when they are preparing to send their families back to school.”

The sales tax holiday will be especially beneficial for back-to-school shopping, and the tax exempt items are as follows:

· Clothing priced at $75 or less;

· School supplies priced at $20 or less;

· School instructional material priced at $20 or less.

These price limits apply on a per-item basis, and Ohioans can purchase as many items as they need. Items with a price higher than these limits will be taxed at the standard rate.

Additional information on the Sales Tax Holiday is available through the Ohio Department of Taxation at www.tax.ohio.gov/sales_and_use/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx.