Jan. blood drives scheduled

As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Millions of people are expected to take to the roads, rail and air to celebrate the season, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in blood and platelet donations. In addition, severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses can temporarily prevent some from giving. Donors with all blood types are needed now to help patients. As a special thank you for taking the time to donate, those who come out to give Dec. 22 through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Fulton County include: Jan. 9, noon-6 p.m., Swanton Alliance Church, Epic Center, 124 N. Main St.; Jan. 9, noon-6 p.m., Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St.; Jan. 10, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold.