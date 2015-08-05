Hearing planned on York Twp. annexation

A hearing is set for Thursday on the proposed annexation of Nature Fresh Farms property in York Township. Nature Fresh requested annexation to the Village of Delta at the beginning of July, and the village council approved the union at its July 6 meeting.

The hearing on York Township’s objection to Type III Expedited Annexation is slated for Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. It will be held in the Commissioners’ Session Room at 152 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon.

The final decision for the application will be rendered by the Fulton County Commissioners.

Delta Mayor Dan Miller said Nature Fresh already has a contract drawn with Delta, but it won’t be official until annexation takes place. Annexation would entitle the complex to Delta’s police, water, and sewer services.