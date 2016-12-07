Holiday fun offered at Ohio State Parks

COLUMBUS – December is the perfect opportunity to enjoy spending time with family and friends at Ohio State Parks and Ohio State Nature Preserves. As we celebrate the holiday season, park officials want to encourage visitors to attend events at their favorite state park or state nature preserve.

New Year’s Eve Night Hike at Maumee Bay State Park – Join us for our second annual New Year’s Eve Night Hike at Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center. Meet at the nature center at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and the night hike will go until 9 p.m. We will test our night vision on the boardwalk and bring in the New Year naturally. All ages are welcome, make sure to dress for the weather. The address for Maumee Bay State Park is 1400 State Park Road, Oregon 43616. For more information, call 419-836-7758.

Holiday Trail of Lights at Lake Hope State Park – Enjoy a short walk through the woods lit by the twinkle of holiday lights. This is a free event open to the public every night in December, and the hours are from 4-8 p.m. Lake Hope State Park is located at 27331 State Route 278, McArthur 45651. For more information, call 740-596-4938.

Fantasy of Lights at Alum Creek State Park – The popular annual Fantasy of Lights will be held through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. From Sunday through Thursday, the hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are 5:30-10:30 p.m. The price is $20 per car, and the address for the tour of lights is 2911 S. Old State Road, Delaware 43015. The Santa House will offer free hot chocolate and cookies. For more information, call 740-369-2900.

Holiday Traditions at Caesar Creek State Park – Make holiday decorations and gifts out of natural material. This event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the nature center, and space and materials are limited. The cost is $15 to participate. Preregistration and prepayment are required for a spot in this workshop. To register, call 513-897-2437. The two time slots available for people to participate are either 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 513-897-3055.

Christmas in Ash Cave at Hocking Hills State Park – Step away from the hectic holiday season and come bundled for the weather while enjoying a lighted stroll back to Ash Cave. Once visitors arrive at the cave, they can warm up with refreshments by an open fire. Listen to or join with our carolers, have the kids visit with an old fashioned Santa or help to decorate our Christmas tree for wildlife. This event will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. For more information, call 740-385-6842.

Winter Bird Hike at Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve – Want to know more about our resident birds during the winter? Participate in a warmup hike prior to the Christmas Bird Count. The public is invited to join preserve staff for a winter birding hike from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Dominated by glacial geology, the 3.5-mile trail system is mostly flat for easy hiking. Hikers should dress appropriately for winter weather. The trail system may have wet areas based on rain or snow melt. Waterproof or water resistant footwear will be more comfortable. Stage’s Pond is located in Pickaway County 5 miles north of Circleville on U.S. Route 23; proceed 1.5 miles east on Hagerty Road to the preserve parking lot and trail system. Meet at the large parking lot in front of the park office. We will feature refreshments after the hike, and hikers are encouraged to bring their favorite hot chocolate cup and spoon to help prevent waste. For more information, call 740-380-8918.

Winter Wonderings at Boch Hollow State Nature Preserve – Ever wondered how the hundreds of Ohio creatures survive the long winter? Beyond hibernation, Ohio critters have sweet and savvy winter survival tricks. Join Naturalist Lauren Metcalf on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-3:30 p.m. for a 2-mile hike. We will find signs of life, both active and dormant. Kids of all ages can do a winter scavenger hunt. Afterward, we will warm up with hot chocolate and a craft for the smaller children. The program will start at the Boch Hollow office at 7211 Bremen Road, about 8 miles north of Logan. There is a limit of 25 participants, and RSVPs are required. People should RSVP to lauren.metcalf@dnr.state.oh.us or by calling 740-380-8918.

Ohio Frontier Holiday at Lake Hope State Park – Enjoy a day of history on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Hope Furnace for Frontier Days from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Then visit the Lake Hope Dining Lodge from 4-7 p.m. for horse-drawn wagon rides and for children to meet Santa. For more information, call 740-596-4938.

First Day Hike at Caesar Creek State Park – Meet the park naturalist at the nature center on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, for a 3-mile guided hike to the park’s new swinging bridge and scenic Horseshoe Falls. Discover wildlife and park history along the way. This event will be held from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 513-897-3055.

