United Way needs contributions

The United Way of Fulton County is asking for the support of the community to reach its goal of $360,000.

Executive Director Gina Saaf said the agency is at 73 percent of the goal. United Way helps support programs through 20 local non-profit organizations, including internal United Way programs like Crunch Out Obesity, Cancer Care, and Imagination Library, among others.

All donations are kept in local communities to provide programs and services for Fulton County residents.

Contributions can be mailed to 604 S. Shoop Ave. Suite 122, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or online at www.unitedwayfultoncountyoh.org.

For more information, contact Saaf at 419-337-9606.