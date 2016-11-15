Woman sentenced for drug offense

The following individual was sentenced recently by Judge James E. Barber in Fulton County Commons Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Sarah M. Beachy, 26, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse. On or about March 17, 2016, she permitted her automobile to be used for the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve one day in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio; pay prosecution costs and counsel fees; pay $140 restitution to the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force; and forfeit her vehicle to the State of Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison.