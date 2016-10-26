NSCC offers Discover Day

Area residens can explore career training and educational options at Northwest State Community College in Archbold during Discover NSCC Day, Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-noon.

The free, public event will offer hands-on activities including testing specimens in the medical assisting lab, investigating a mock crime scene, a children’s reading corner led by NSCC education students, 3-D printing and chemistry exploration, and observing simulations in the state-of-the-art NSCC nursing lab.

Guests can also apply for an opportunity to win one of two $500 scholarships. Representatives from financial aid, student services, transfer services, and other campus departments will be available to answer questions and share information.

“Although many people have heard of Northwest State, they may not realize the wide range of learning opportunities available,” said Amanda Potts, director of admissions. “At Discover NSCC Day, all of our academic divisions will be up and running with interactive activities and demonstrations during this event. Discover NSCC Day is a great way to experience the opportunities that NSCC has to offer. The event will have something for everyone, including families and undecided students who are exploring majors.”

Northwest State Community College began more than 40 years ago with a graduating class of 66 students. Since then, the College has grown to offer over 70 degree and certificate programs to a campus of more than 4,000 students.

For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419-267-1320.