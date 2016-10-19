Saturday is ‘Drug Take Back Day’

Saturday, Oct. 22, has been designated “National Drug Take Back Day,” and Fulton County communities will be participating.

Solid unused or expired medications can be taken to any of the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for proper disposal:

• Archbold Police Department, 405 E. Lutz Road

• Lyons Fire Department, 409 W. Morenci St.

• Swanton Pharmacy, 151 E. Airport Hwy.

• Swanton Village Council chambers, 219 Chestnut St.

• Delta Memorial Hall, 401 Main St.

• Wauseon Walmart, 485 E. Airport Hwy.

• Rite-Aid, 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

The Swanton Village Council chambers location will also accept syringes, liquids and lotions.

The locations are in partnership with Healthy Choices Caring Communities, Swanton Area Community Coalition, Archbold, Delta, Swanton, and Wauseon police departments, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Wauseon Police Chief Torbet, “It is important for the safety of our community to get these unused or expired prescriptions out of family medicine cabinets. This will help us keep these prescription drugs off our streets and prevent them from being misused or abused.”

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, potentially leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. The abuse of prescription drugs is now the second leading cause of accidental death and has other unintended consequences, such as increased prevalence of prescription medication abuse and diversion throughout the United States.

According to the Office of National Drug Control Policy, abuse of prescription drugs to get high has become increasingly prevalent among teens and young adults. Past abuse of prescription pain killers now ranks second—only behind marijuana—as the Nation’s most prevalent illegal drug problem. In recent findings, 50 percent of heroin addictions start with prescription drugs.

In addition to the locations set up for this weekend, there are 5 drop of locations in Fulton County that can be used throughout the year. They are at the police departments in Archbold, Fayette, Swanton and Wauseon, along with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.