COURTHOUSE NEWS

Commonn Pleas Court

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Rodney A. Curtis, Fort Wayne, Ind., foreclosure.

Danielle Correa, Wauseon, vs. Joseph S. Sentle, Fayette, non-support of dependents.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Brad Lumbrezer, Fayette, other civil.

Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, vs. Andrew M. Schlueter, Metamora, foreclosure.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Ronald D. Currier, Delta, other civil.

Western District Court

Tiffany A. Porter, Wauseon, expired plates, $125.

Patricia Whitmer, Wauseon, fail to stop at stop sign, $125.

Heather J. Caldwell, Stryker, expired registration, $125.

Patricia Hazlett, Wauseon, safety belt, $96.

Jacob A. Yoder, Archbold, $125.

Larry T. Yeager-Ray, Swanton, criminal trespass, $183, 15 hours community service, drug and alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for one year, no violations of law until Aug. 31, 2017.

Kevin R. Brown, Fayette, driving under 12-point suspension, $284, 30 hours community service.

Arthur K. Bell III, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $115.

Victor M. Ramirez, Wauseon, aggravated menacing, $348, no violations of law until Sept. 6, 2018.

Connor J. Ginn, Archbold, assured clear distance, $163.

Andres Rocha III, Wauseon, no valid driver’s license, $238, license within 180 days, no violations of law until Aug. 31, 2017.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, Colo., vs. Nancy Dolan, Wauseon, judgment for $1,620.

Promedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Jennifer Lakia, Wauseon, judgment for $2,225.09.

Marriage Licenses

Travis A. Little, 32, Delta, laborer, and Sara E. Saxer, 27, Delta, manager.

Mark S. Risler, 44, Wauseon, skilled laborer, and Heather A. Roberts, 29, Wauseon, production worker.

Charlie K. Sawyers, 19, Lyons, concrete, and Autumn K. Garland, 18, Lyons, waitress.

Daniel M. Nevins, 27, Morenci, Mich., self-employed, and Danielle N. Rose, 27, Wauseon, RN.

Paul E. Smith, 28, Delta, production, and Hannah R. Smith, 26, Delta, production.

Russell A. Bacon, 34, Swanton, Air Force, and Terressa J. Trent, 27, Swanton, receptionist.

Eric L. Beck, 28, Wauseon, farmer, and Michelle N. Crandall, 25, Wauseon, STNA.

Scott L. Vandesande, 23, Metamora, truck driver, and Cierra D. Taylor, 24, Metamora, nurse.

Kelby S. Rupp, 27, Archbold, telecommunications, and Katelyn K. Nofziger, 22, Archbold, optemetric scribe.

Victor T. McCullough, 44, Delta, drywall finisher, and Dawn E. Smith, 41, Delta, cashier.

Real Estate Transfers

Jacob Willson to Trey R. and Maegan E. Smith, 4284 State Highway 109, Delta, $135,000.

Jeffrey D. Yates to Devin Johnson, 118 Lincoln St., Delta, $87,000.

Lisa M. Schaffner Kersting to Haley Wanless, 434 W. Main St., Delta, $77,600.

Jason J. Long and Natalie I. Hoover to Ryan N. and Amanda L. Rober, 5051 Rainbow Drive, Delta, $180,000.

John A. Smith to Richard A. Brown, Wood Street, Wauseon, $12,000.

Schmitz Construction LLC to Todd A. Parker, 100 Crabapple Drive, Swanton, $235,000.

Gary and Stacey R. Derby to Christopher A. Wudi, 405 Cleveland St., Lyons, $81,000.

David L. and Nancy M. Meyer to Andrew R. and Jamie A. Harris, 11915 County Road RS, Lyons, $155,000.

Betsy H. Wenger to Brock W. and Kolar Elena Nagel, 774 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $226,000.

Kevin T. Konwinski to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 4268 U.S. 20, Swanton, $56,000.

Guy L. Schroeder and Peggy Ziegler to Dean A. Dunlap and Ashlyn Bontrager, 5586 County Road 21, Archbold, $148,000.

Bradley N. Walbolt to Andrew L. and Katie W. Richer, 1185 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $260,000.

Alva J. and Joyce E. Roth, trustees, to Garcia Properties LLC, 6864 State Highway 66, Archbold, $250,000.

Thomas C. and Debra L. Wolff to Trevor Fournier, 15674 County Road 6, Metamora, $147,000.

Michael S. and Candace M. Rude to Bonnie J. Brown, 303 Wilson St., Delta, $166,875.

David D. and Ellen F. Hallett to Ross and Katelyn Hallett, 116 Fairviw St., Lyons, $140,000.

Meliessa King to Nathan Bishop, 119 Allen Drive, Swanton, $85,000.

Deanna L. Fry to Nina J. Bruno, 27 Hawthorne Drive, Delta, $155,000.

Barbara S. Crites and David M. and Jeffrey M. Noe to Thomas J. Leahey and Danielle N. Bezeau, 309 N. Woodland Ave., Swanton, $103,000.

Lawrence J. Miller, trustee, and Eric L. and Marla D. Miller to Lawrence J. Miller, trustee, and Eric L. Marla D. Miller, 19419 County Road B, Archbold, $128,000.