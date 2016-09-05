SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 25

9:37 a.m., 4025 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:46 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #12, York Twp., suspicious activity.

1:06 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #110, Fulton Twp., harassment.

6:56 p.m., 449 E. Main St., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

7:51 p.m., County Road 12-1 at County Road H, Pike Twp., reckless operation.

10:27 p.m., U.S 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Friday, Aug. 26

3:08 a.m., 11080 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., North Dover United Methodist Church, disabled vehicle.

12:03 p.m., 8820 County Road J, Pike Twp. neighbor trouble.

12:23 p.m., 10250 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., identity theft.

1:27 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #12, York Twp., assist other unit.

2:42 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.

3:36 p.m., 8536 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

3:40 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:02 p.m., County Road K at County Road 10, Pike Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

6:13 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.

6:18 p.m., 15730 County Road H, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

7:46 p.m., 15170 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

7:52 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:26 p.m., County Road H at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:27 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

Saturday, Aug. 27

12:29 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #8, York Twp., domestic trouble.

2:57 a.m., 2159 Redbud Lane, Delta, disorderly conduct.

3:11 a.m., Norfolk-Southern railroad crossing at County Road 13, York Twp., suspicious person.

5:44 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road B, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:37 a.m., 3679 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Keil’s Produce and Greenhouse, injury accident.

12:39 p.m., 9306 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Waste Scale House, suspicious activity.

3:44 p.m., 10315 County Road K, Pike Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

5:53 p.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, domestic trouble.

6:12 p.m., County Road K at County Road 10, Pike Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

6:39 p.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:32 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #20, Gorham Twp., domestic violence.

11:52 p.m., 3434 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, Aug. 28

1:05 a.m., 9810 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., unwanted subject.

2:01 a.m., County Road K at County Road 6, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

3:23 a.m., 8536 County Road L, Pike Twp., assist EMS.

9:11 a.m., 6824 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:43 a.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., domestic violence.

11:58 a.m., County Road 23 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., reckless operation.

12:56 p.m., 10715 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., criminal mischief.

1:09 p.m., 7834 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

5:48 p.m., 1245 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

6:01 p.m.,10100 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.

6:29 p.m., 3751 County Road 26, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:39 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #3, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

7:51 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, accident with property damage.

9 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Walmart, assist other unit.

9:39 p.m., 269 Maple St. Metamora, civil matter.

10:29 p.m., 13844 Bancroft St., Richfield Twp., intoxicated subject.

Monday, Aug. 29

10:05 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #12, York Twp., assist other unit.

10:34 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

11:05 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., K-9 Unit.

1:37 p.m., 4957 State Highway 66, German Twp., Arch Motel, suspicious activity.

3:21 p.m., 5141 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

4:09 p.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

4:53 p.m., County Road 24 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., road blocked.

5:03 p.m., 1500 County Road 13, York Twp., accident with property damage.

5:16 p.m., 12500 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.

7:39 p.m., 22333 County Road L, Franklin Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:16 p.m., 5645 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:23 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., harassment.

9:48 p.m., 321 Main St., Tedrow, suspicious activity.

10:49 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

10:32 a.m., 9306 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Transfer Station, accident with property damage.

12:23 p.m., 17425 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., vandalism.

12:45 p.m., County Road D at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

12:46 p.m., 14387 State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

1:58 p.m., County Road C at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:36 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #101, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

4:59 p.m., 10625 County Road D, York Twp., keep the peace.

5:52 p.m., 16321 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.

7:13 p.m., 17020 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:31 p.m., 17020 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., K-9 Unit.

9:52 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

1:49 a.m., 4676 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

4:02 a.m., 8580 County Road E, York Twp., harassment.

7:56 a.m., 1979 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

6;27 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

8:37 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, indecent exposure.

9:01 p.m., 21100 State Highway 2, German Twp., civil matter.

9:07 p.m., County Road 10-3 at County Road S, Royalton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

9:22 p.m., 13932 County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

10:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Walmart, assist other unit.

10:49 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Walmart, K-9 Unit.