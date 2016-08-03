Fayette voters approve bond issue, levy

Fayette schools voters approved on Tuesday a bond issue and levy that will help fund athletic facilities improvements and an expansion in the agriculture department.

The joint issue was approved 235-198, or 54-45 percent by voters in the school district. Results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections.

By precinct, voters in the Gorham and Fayette precincts voted in favor of the issue. Fayette voters said yes by a 100-58 margin and the Gorham precinct voted 98-87 in favor. The Franklin precinct voted against the issue by a margin of 53-37.

Turnout was estimated to be about 26 percent.

The single-vote package included a 20-year, 1.6-mill bond issue generating $1.4 million to help construct athletic fields and a 2,900 square-foot addition onto the district’s agriculture building. It was paired with a 1.1-mill continuing permanent improvement tax generating $72,214 annually for the projects’ upkeep and maintenance.

The $2.1 million dual project will also be financed by $400,000 from the school district’s general fund and $100,000 from its maintenance fund, as well as $200,000 from the Charles “Chuckie” Climo Fund, a bequeathing to Fayette schools.

The maintenance fund will be used strictly for renovating the existing agriculture space to which the addition will be added.

The cost to the owner of a $50,000 home for both the proposed bond issue and the continuing levy would be $45 annually. The cost to taxpayers would not include the 1998 school gym addition levy, which was relieved through a legal settlement.

A bidding process for services should begin this fall, with construction starting sometime between fall and next spring. The school district anticipates completion of the projects within a year.

“It’s been on the back burner. We’ve always anticipated doing this,” said Superintendent Erik Belcher. “We’ve tried to keep it down to the basics, with the attitude of needs and wants.”

Fayette Board of Education President Kirk Keiser said the proposal was fashioned to benefit all of the district’s students but also remain responsible to taxpayers.