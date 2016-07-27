Airport Highway project to begin

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District Two has announced the start of the US 20A resurfacing and signal upgrade project in Swanton. This project also includes resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation work on Main Street, between Airport Highway and the Ohio Turnpike.

Shelly Company of Thornville, Ohio, is expected to start work on the $3.1 million project next week.

From Aug. 1 through October, lane restrictions are possible on Airport Highway/US 20A, between the Lucas and Fulton County line and County Road 3. Airport Highway work in Swanton will include a new center turn lane, driveway consolidations and sidewalk installation.

Additional closures and restrictions will be announced. The project is scheduled for completion in January 2017. All work is weather permitting.

This is part of a string of projects on Airport Highway that extends east to Holloway Road in Springfield Township.

