Red Cross program planned at library

During tragic events such as the multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike or the devastating flooding in West Virginia, American Red Cross volunteers are there to serve. When tornadoes hit, when homes catch on fire, Red Cross Volunteers are there to help.

Serving as a Disaster Responder can be a very rewarding experience. It offers people the opportunity to make a profound impact in their own community and across the country. Becoming a volunteer is a simple process.

To learn more about serving in times of disaster, in addition to assisting at blood drives and many other Red Cross functions, the Swanton Public Library is hosting Marianne Duvendack, a local volunteer, who will share some of her stories as a Disaster Responder. In addition to assisting at local home fires with her husband Tom, she served during Hurricane Wilma in Florida, Typhoon Sodulor in Saipan, and most recently at the Turnpike fire.

The program will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the library meeting room, and is open to anyone who is interested.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2016/07/web1_Turnpike-Response.jpg Submitted photo