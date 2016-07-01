Archbold Village Administrator steps down

The Village of Archbold has big shoes to fill with the retirement of village administrator Dennis Howell who stepped down June 30. The 63 year old began working for the village in 1976 and has served as administrator since May of 1998.

“It is definitely the start of a new chapter for Archbold,” said Council President Jeff Fryman of Howell’s decision. “I am sure that Dennis has given a lot of thought about the timing of his retirement, and it probably wasn’t an easy decision. Having worked with Dennis the past 18 years I can say that he has always made Archbold his top priority, even when those decisions may not have been popular. I am sorry to see him go and I wish him well.”

During his tenure, Howell has helped the Village of Archbold complete more than 50 economic development projects.

“I wear a lot of different hats in a place like Archbold,” Howell said when giving a description of his job.

As to why he chose to step down at this time, Howell points to Ohio’s retirement system and states that it does not make much sense to stay with the village past the 40 year mark. Under OPERS (Ohio Public Employees Retirement System) rules, 90 percent of Final Average Salary is the maximum a person can make. Full-time employees reach that threshold after 40 years of service.

“I believe after a certain amount of time it’s time to step aside and let others take over,” he added.

Howell is grateful for his time with the village, commending the politicians of Archbold for allowing administrators to make the best of their time in office.

“In my opinion, the longevity of administrators in Archbold is a testament to mayors and (village) councils who believed in hiring professionals and allowing them to do the job,” explained Howell.

To his point, Archbold has had only three village administrators since 1973.

“I’ve been privileged to work with a lot of good people over the years. That is what I will miss most about the job,” Howell said.

According to Fryman, a lot of the credit should go to Howell for surrounding the village with so many hard-working people.

“The one thing that stands out the most to me is that Dennis has always wanted the village to operate as smoothly and as efficiently as possible,” he said. “The biggest part of that equation are the employees we have working in every department.

“These employees and the ones who were already here take a special pride in everything they do. He has surrounded himself and our community with good, hard-working people. In my mind, that is his biggest accomplishment.”

As noted earlier, Howell has achieved a lot in his time serving the village. Furthermore, there are a number of those achievements that he considers memorable.

The first was the Downtown Revitalization/Reconstruction Project that took place in 2005. It was a project that was talked about for nearly 30 years and was able to be completed under his watch. The project took $2.6 million to complete.

Howell, along with others in the village, were also vital in helping ConAgra Foods, one of the largest employers in the county, to remain in Archbold after nearly leaving in 2006. In September of that year the company announced their intentions of leaving, but approximately one year later decided they would stay.

The company has since flourished, announcing a major expansion project earlier this year. According to Howell, this expansion will be a $60 million investment that will create roughly 100 new jobs.

The former administrator is also proud of the Anion Exchange Project that occurred at the water treatment plant in 2013. It involved the installation of pressure vessels and anion exchange resin, with associated pumps and controls, to remove trihalomethanes precursors.

“(It) enables the plant to keep up with EPA regulations,” said Howell. “They are able to keep their (customer’s) rates among the lowest in the area.”

Additionally, Howell listed the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Remodel and Expansion that took place in 2006 as a highlight of his career. “This was a $6.4 million project that brought our WWTP up to 21st century standards and expanded capacity to allow for future growth,” he said.

“Past generations of leadership had a vision for Archbold. Dennis continued that vision,” said Fryman. “Dennis has helped the residents of Archbold save tax dollars on projects like the sewer and storm water separation for any new infrastructure or rebuilding of our streets. He wanted projects done right the first time and his knowledge of our utilities was crucial in order for that to happen.”

Although he is retired from working with the village, don’t expect Howell to just head to the beach and relax. He is looking to get a part-time position somewhere, hopefully as a consultant.

“I think I am a problem solver,” he said.

Replacing Howell will be Donna Dettling. Dettling previously served as an assistant administrator in Archbold and was the village administrator in both North Baltimore and Pinkney, Michigan.

Served village for 40 years

By Max Householder mhouseholder@civitasmedia.com

Max Householder can be reached at 419-335-2010

