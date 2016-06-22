Teacher contract offers raise

Teachers in the Wauseon school district will receive salary increases over a three-year period, according to a tentative agreement reached Monday between the Board of Education and the Wauseon Education Association.

The school board’s approval Monday came after the teachers’ union ratified the agreement June 9. The contract includes a 2.2 percent raise during the 2016-17 school year, a 2 percent raise during the 2017-18 school year, and a 1.8 percent raise during the 2018-19 school year.

The contract also allows updates in obsolete contract language and modifications to the supplemental contract salary schedule.

The school board and WEA released a joint statement about the agreement.

In other business, board members did a brisk business of setting policy and assignments in place for the 2016-17 school year.

They authorized Brown to enter an agreement with Cardinal Bus for an 84-passenger Bluebird school bus for $91,788. It will be funded through the school district’s Permanent Improvement account.

They also approved a plan allowing Parents Supporting Schools, the Wauseon After-Prom Committee, the Wauseon Athletic Boosters, and the Wauseon Music Boosters to buy liability insurance under the school program for $70 per group. The one-year agreement is effective July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2017.

The board also approved: purchasing property, fleet, liability, and excess liability from Harcum-Schuett Agency from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017, at a total cost of $57,290; transferring funds not in excess of $51,000 from the general fund to the EMIS fund, and not in excess of $12,000 from the general fund to the Uniform School Supplies fund, to cover costs of management information systems and waiver of school fees, respectively; and participation of the board in Title I, Title II TQU, Title III Limited English Proficiency, IDEA-B Special Education, and Early Childhood Special Education.

Board members also passed a motion to accept: one-year certificated contracts for Michelle Borton as an eighth grade intervention specialist and for Christie Metzner as the primary school guidance counselor, pending a clean background check; one-year limited classified contracts for Andrea Morrow as district substitute coordinator, pending a clean background check, and with Michelle Cantu as a primary school preschool teacher aide; the reassignment of Stephanie Badenhop from primary school intervention specialist to second grade teacher; the transfer of Stacie Kessler from high school teacher’s aide to curriculum assistant; and the resignations of Kristin Wymer as Leggett Reads coordinator, effective June 7, and Bonnie Lange as assistant to Human Resources, effective June 17.

One-year limited certificated supplemental contracts were offered to: Joe Allen, head coach, boys track; Michelle Borton, head coach, softball; Kyle Borton, assistant, high school track; Mike Colon, head coach, girls track; Rena Schroeder and Sheila Vernot, junior high track coaches; and Trent Thomas, head coach, baseball.

One year limited outside supplemental contracts were offered to Megan Fields, assistant softball coach; Stan Schmidt, boys tennis coach, and Tom Vernot, assistant, high school track.

Approved summer bus drivers were Susan Keys, Becky and Dennis Peabody, Karen Rees, Michelle Myers, and Butch Kline.

And the board approved an agreement between the school district and the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Residential Center for $38 per student daily, and a change from $80 to $90 daily for substitute teachers, effective in the 2016-17 school year.

In building reports:

• The primary school’s year ended with an awards program for academic performance and behavior management.

A new K-5 math series has been delivered.

• The elementary school will coordinate with Fulton County United Way to renew and continue the My Plate grant, which will expand to third and fourth grade. It will include an exercise component and health log. Thirty stability balls will be received for physical education classes. Students can compete for more prizes through writing an essay.

• Results of middle school spring testing are available June 30. Parent reports will follow.

The National Junior High Honor Society members helped with the Cancer Society Survivor Luncheon held in the cafetorium.

The two-week 21st Century grant program for middle and high school students, “Animals With Attitude,” has begun with students attending summer events.

• At the high school, freshman orientation will be held Aug. 11 from 9-11 a.m. Schedules will be picked up and Chromebooks assigned.

Schedules and Chromebooks for the remaining high school grades will be Aug. 11, 1-3 p.m.; Aug. 12, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m.; Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m..

Insurance protection for Chromebooks is required.

The meeting closed with a presentation by Shane Chamberlin.

The school board also approved:

• A motion to approve modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2016 permanent appropriations.

• A motion to approve the North West Ohio Computer Association Fiscal Services Specialist contract from June 20, and ending on or before Aug. 31.

The school board entered into executive session to discuss the purchase and sale of real estate and the employment of personnel. No action was taken.

Wauseon schools, teachers’ union agree

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@civitasmedia.com

David J. Coehrs can be reached at 419-335-2010.

