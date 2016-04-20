The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a break-in at Steve’s Carryout at 10085 State Highway 108 in Wauseon. On March 21, suspects shattered the front glass door and stole 25 cartons of various Marlboro cigarettes and five cartons of various Winston cigarettes. The total value is $1,808.10.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline toll-free at 800-255-1122. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. Calls are confidential and anonymous.