Swanton library presents April events

The Swanton Public Library has scheduled several events for the month of April.

Fulton County Health Center will hold a Babysitting Clinic on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants must be at least 11 years old to attend. Learn to handle emergencies such as choking, burns, and more to become a more effective and competent babysitter. The class covers growth and development and safety for the sitter, as well as the children. Those who complete the course will be certified in babysitting through the Fulton County Health Center. Does not include CPR certification. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch. Beverages and a snack will be provided.

Pre-registration is required, and a $20 fee is due at sign-up. Checks can be made payable to the Fulton County Health Center. Class size is limited to 20; a minimum of 10 participants must attend. In the event that the minimum is not reached, participants will be contacted and registration fees refunded.

The Anime Club will meet 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 13 and April 27, Join the group to talk about anime and eat snacks, Japanese and otherwise. Three episodes of anime(s) chosen by the attendees will be featured, and other videos if requested. No registration required. Open to grades 6 to 12.

Preschoolers and kindergartners ages 2-6 and their families are invited to join Laurie Gombash (PT, Med) on Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. for an hour-long program combining movement and literacy into fun learning activities. Attending families will receive a free set of activity cards. Visit www.ABCsof Movement.com to learn more about the program. This free program is sponsored by FOSPL.

Registration required; 25 family spots available.

Students in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate National Jellybean Day, where they’ll do jellybean games and jellybean crafts, and eat lots of jellybeans. This event is free.