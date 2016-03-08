County Commissioner Race

A pair of longtime area politicians are vying to represent Republicans in the November election for Fulton County Commissioner. Gary Loar, a longtime mayor of Metamora, will face off against Jon Rupp, a longtime trustee in Franklin Township.

The winner will face Democrat Jeffrey A. Mazurowski of Delta in the general election. He is running unopposed in the primary. Current commissioner Paul Barnaby is not seeking re-election.

Jon Rupp

Education: 1978 graduate of Gorham Fayette High School.

Organizations: E.M.A. board – Franklin Twp representative, Fulton County Health Center Board of Directors, Farm Service Agency – county committee, Republican Central Committee for Fulton County, Community Development Group of Fayette, Fulton County Agriculture Society, Fulton County Farm Bureau, Gideon’s International – camp chaplin, St John’s Christian Church, Archbold.

Why did you decide to run for office?

I want to run for the office of commissioner because I have always enjoyed public service. I was born and raised in Fulton County and want to be able to continue the tradition of this being a great place to live and raise a family.

Why should people vote for you?

I have been a lifelong farmer in Fulton County. I have been a township trustee for over 26 years and have served on many county committees. This experience will serve me well as a county commissioner.

What are your two main goals if elected?

Good stewardship is my first goal. Commissioners must listen to the needs of communities and townships to help them protect and enhance their individual resources which enable them to achieve their goals and objectives. My second goal, fiscal responsibility, is needed to continue to maintain the efficiency of our county programs and services to ensure county residents a good value for the taxes collected.

Have you held office before?

I was elected to the office of Franklin Township Trustee in 1989. I am honored to be serving my 27th consecutive year in that office.

Do you have anything else to add?

It truly would be an honor to serve this county as its new Fulton County commissioner.

Gary Loar

Education: Evergreen High School graduate, University of Toledo with bachelor’s degree in business.

Organizations: Emergency Management Association, Veterans of Foreign War serving as Quartermaster, Fire Chief County association attending as assistant fire chief.

Why did you decide to run for office?

I always have been interested in the development of our community and my work on the county level, and I feel this would be one way to be involved. After serving as mayor for 20 years, I felt I would be able to lead Fulton County in economic development direction, help develop the EMS as it evolves, and move the county in a positive direction.

Why should people vote for you?

I have the qualifications and experience needed to move the county forward. I have been active as mayor, involved with the Fulton County Community Improvement Corporation, regional planning, and the fire department. I am experienced in setting agendas, budgets, conducting meetings, and, most of all, working with people. With these experiences I have proven my leadership skills.

What are your two main goals if elected?

Throughout my tenure in local politics, I have always been concerned about economic development, our local EMS support system, and environmental concerns that affect our local water supply and renewable alternative energy.

Have you held office before? If so, please provide details.

I have been Mayor for the Village of Metamora for the past 20 years. I have been active with the Fulton County Regional Planning Association and the Fulton County Community Improvement Corporation where I served one year as president with the Regional Planning Association, and six years as president for the Fulton County Community Improvement Corporation.

Do you have anything else to add?

I was instrumental in establishing the industrial park, zoning, awarding tax abatements, and acquiring numerous grants. I was also involved in establishing the Fulton County Comprehensive Plan, with Farm Ground Preservation.

