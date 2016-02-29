College awards, activities

The following Fulton County residents are making news at their respective colleges:

Heidelberg University, Tiffin, Ohio: Students who made presentations at the annual Minds@Work Student Research Conference on Feb. 23 included: Tiffany Bates of Fayette, a junior majoring in Health Sciences, on the topic “TOMS: The One for One Mission”; Justin Mourguet of Wauseon, a junior majoring in Economics and Computer Science, on the topic “On the Benevolence on Government Intervention.”

Tiffin University: 2015 Fall Dean’s List: Zachary Belknap, Archbold, and Linda Shipperbottom, Swanton, Business Administration; Roman Lambert, Delta, Science; Richard Roe, Swanton, Criminal Justice.

University of Findlay: Kaitlin Ruetz of Swanton recently performed in the university’s Symphonic Band And Wind Ensemble Pops Concert, “Love is in the Air.” The Valentine’s Day concert was directed by Jack Taylor, director of bands and music professor.

Azusa Pacific University, Calif.: Steven Young of Wauseon, a nursing major at Azusa Pacific University, served in ministry through the Center for Student Action during the fall semester at Local Ministries.