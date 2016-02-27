Sauder Village crazy for quilting

Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop at Sauder Village has planned a variety of events throughout the spring.

“At Threads of Tradition, we continue to look for new and exciting ways to celebrate the rich heritage of quilting that has been handed down to us, while actively encouraging the growth and development of this heritage art,” said manager Lorraine McNeal.

Early in March, two Quilt Retreats are planned at Sauder Heritage Inn. Spaces are still available in the March weekday Quilt Retreat to be held March 1-3, and the Weekend Quilt Retreat on March 4-6. Call to check availability or make reservations.

Another popular March event is the annual Ohio-Michigan Shop Hop, to be held March 17-19. Quilters from throughout the region will be “hopping” from shop to shop for prizes, special sales, and free gifts. Passports for the event can be purchased at any of the participating quilt shops located in Archbold, Sylvania and Maumee, and in Michigan shops located in Tecumseh, Dearborn, Wyandotte, and Ann Arbor.

Other opportunities this spring at the Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop include: “Sit and Sew Mondays,” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., a free opportunity to quilt in the company of others; “SEWcializing Sewist,” a free event held the first Friday and third Thursday of each month beginning in April, 6-9 p.m.; and spring classes including “Everybody Wins,” “Christmas Traditions – Center Applique,” “Chopsticks,” and “Metro Lattice.”

The shop is also home to The Village Quilters, a local guild that meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Sauder Village. The guild is open to quilters of all skill levels – beginner, intermediate or more experienced.

Finally, the 40th Annual Quilt Show will be held April 26-May 1. The show will feature hundreds of quilts on display, workshops, lectures, quilt appraisals, special exhibits and more.

Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop is located at 22611 State Route 2 at Sauder Village in Archbold.

For more information on any event or to register, call Lorraine McNeal at 419-446-9610 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

