New sign at Swanton park approved

Two planned improvements at Swanton parks highlighted last week’s village council meeting.

Council unanimously approved, by emergency ordinance, the installation of an LED sign at Swanton Memorial Park. It will replace the current sign on Main Street.

The approval by council authorizes the village administrator to purchase the sign from Advantage LED signs. At their Jan. 25 meeting, the Public Service Committee reccomended the issue be brought before council.

The sign will be purchased for $20,000 with contributions from area community groups. Joe Kahl did research on the sign purchase and raised the funds, which come from Swanton’s Rotary Club, Lions Club, Board of Education, and Athletic Boosters, and the Corn Festival Committee, according to Mayor Ann Roth.

There are also plans for a plaque on the sign to recognize those contributions.

One advantage of the new sign is that it can be updated by computer, rather than physically changing the message.

Also at the meeting, Rich Giddens of Oak Park Landscape & Water Garden Center spoke to council about Swanton Rotary Club’s plans for a fountain at Pilliod Park. He told council it would be a disappearing fountain, meaning there is no standing water.

A fountain with a pool of water would mean ongoing expenses for issues such as debris and algae. “With this type of fountain there is very little expense other than a leaf blower to blow the leaves off the surface,” he said.

The fountain would be located to the northeast of the park sign.

It could be installed as early as July or August.

A resolution on the matter is planned for the next council meeting.

Fountain also discussed

