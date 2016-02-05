Four injured in Swancreek Twp. crash

Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Swancreek Township on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Highway Patrol is currently investigating the serious crash which occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on County Road D at County Road 5 in Fulton County.

A 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Mary Pegorch, 56, of Swanton, was traveling eastbound on County Road D. A 2015 Kia Forte operated by JoAnn Parker, 66, of Holland, was traveling westbound on County Road D. Parker failed to yield the right-of-way to Pegorch and attempted to turn left onto County Road 5, causing a head-on collision, according to authorities.

Mrs. Pegorch, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The right front passenger in her vehicle, Jeff Pegorch, 60, of Swanton, was not wearing his seat belt; he sustained serious injuries and was transported by Fulton County EMS to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The left rear passenger, Jael Lambert, 4, of Delta, was properly secured in a child safety seat and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Parker, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Promedica Air to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight, Promedica Air, Fulton County EMS, and the Delta Police and Fire departments. The crash remains under investigation at this time.