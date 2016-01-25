Motorists cited during traffic blitz

Six citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 8-10 and Jan. 15-17. Five of the citations were for speed violations and one was for an expired registration. Deputies made 18 traffic stops, and also issued 13 warnings to motorists.

A traffic blitz is currently being held through Jan. 31 at various hours in various county locations. Deputies will look for distracted driving and seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The blitzes were funded by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.