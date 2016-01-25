WPL offers new events

The Wauseon Public Library has announced some events going into the new year.

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 26. at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s second floor meeting room. All teens and young adults are welcome, with refreshments provided by the library.

Herald in spring time with your preschoolers at Spring Story Time on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., from Feb. 2 through March 22. The story times are free and open to children age three and over.

Children’s Librarian Rachel Dominique will lead the story times which will include songs, activities, and crafts. The evemts help children work on their literacy skills.

For more information or to register, email the Wauseon Public Library at amurphy@seolibraries.org or call the Children’s Department at 419-335-6626.

On Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The Mystery Book Discussion Group will be discussing “The Crossing” by Michael Connelly. The book discussion is free and is open to everyone.

The library has ordered copies of the murder mystery, so each group member may have one. Participants can stop by the library and pick u copy. For more information, call 419-335-6626 or email amurphy@seolibraries.org.

Have you gotten a new electronic toy? A new computer, laptop, e-Reader or i-Pad? Do you need help learning the basics? Are you new to the internet? Want to learn how to surf the web, set up an email account, or simply put together a resume, cover letter or flyer on the computer? Free one-on-one computer classes are available Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Space is limited.

Celebrate Chinese New Year and National Hot Tea Sampling Month with a Hot Tea Sampling Day, Friday, Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The event is free and is open to everyone. The library will provide hot water and a variety of teas to sample.

To register for story times or computer classes, call 419-335-6626.