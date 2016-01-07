Speaker to address girls’ issues

Dr. Lisa Hinkleman, the founder and director of Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX), will speak on leading issues facing girls today on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Wauseon High School auditorium.

Hinkleman will address drama, confidence, communication, cyberbullying, self esteem, dating, social media, and other top challenges. She will also discuss what girls might need and want in support of these issues, as well as strategies to communicate and work effectively with girls of all ages.

The ROX program is currently being offered in Wauseon and Delta schools. This event is free and open to the public.