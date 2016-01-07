Woman sentenced for trafficking

A Toledo woman was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Monday for trafficking in cocaine.

Kristen Jackson, 34, previously pleaded guilty to two counts. In 2014, she sold cocaine in the vicinity of juveniles on two occasions in June.

Judge James E. Barber sentenced Jackson to three years of community control, and ordered her to: pay prosecution costs, including court-appointed counsel fees; pay $1,000 restitution to the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force; follow all conditions of supervision in Lucas County; seek and maintain employment; stay out of bars; serve 96 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served; and surrender her driver’s license for six months.

Failure to comply could result in 18 months in prison.