Toledo man sentenced for B&E

A Toledo man was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for stealing aluminum cans.

Ryan McCartan, 27, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of breaking and entering. On May 31, June 19, and June 24, he stole the cans from the Pettisville Local Schools recycling center.

He was sentenced by Judge James E. Barber to three years of community control, and ordered to: have no contact with his co-defendant or victim; stay out of bars; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, successfully complete the SEARCH rehabilitation program in Bowling Green, and all recommended aftercare; and forfeit his vehicle to the State of Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in 10 months in prison for each count, sentences to be served consecutively, for a total prison term of 30 months.