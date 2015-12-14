Veterans benefits seminar planned

A veterans benefits seminar is slated for Saturday in Whitehouse. Presentations will be made by the DAV Department of Ohio.

The event will be hosted by Whitehouse American Legion Post #384 and Montfaucon Chapter #27 of the Disabled American Veterans. The seminar is from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Post #384, 6910 Providence St.

Department Service officers from DAV will have a detailed presentation on programs and available assistance for all veterans. The meeting is open to all veterans and active duty personal and their families, and anyone interested learning more about available programs and assistance for veterans.