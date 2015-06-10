Be your own super hero: read more

Every Hero Has a Story at the Wauseon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, June 15-20. All of the programs are free, but registration is required. Please come into the library, and register for the Summer Reading Program today.

On Monday, June 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the library will host a day full of Boredom Busters in the library’s Children’s Department with individualized activities and games.

On Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m., the library will host a Super Hero Story Time at Reighard Park in the Potawatomi Shelter House. Everyone is invited to enjoy stories, crafts and activities. Following the story time, the children are encouraged to stay for a free lunch, provided by Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission’s (NOCAC) Summer Lunch Program.

On Wednesday, June 17 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Wauseon Public Library will be sponsoring special Summer Reading Programs by the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum at Reighard Park’s Potawatomi Shelter House. The 11 a.m. program will be on the science of Batman with the 1 p.m. program on the science of Superman. Children, ages 1-18, are encouraged to stay for both programs and enjoy a free lunch provided by NOCAC’s Summer Lunch Program.

On Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at Reighard’s Park, the library will be hosting Super Hero games and crafts with NOCAC’s Summer Lunch Program following at the shelter house. In the evening from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the library will also be sponsoring a Make and Take Super Hero Snack Night in the library’s Children’s Department. Both events are free and are a great way to celebrate kids’ love of super heroes.

On Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, the library will be hosting a Make and Take Craft Day at the first Farmers’ Market of the season, across from the Chamber of Commerce on North Fulton Street during the Strawberry Fest.

Registration is required for the Summer Reading Program, so stop into the library today and sign up. For more information on the Summer Reading Program or any of these free weekly activities, please email the Wauseon Public Library at amurphy@seolibraries.org, log onto the library’s Facebook page, or call 419-335-6626.