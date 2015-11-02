Fulton County books lauded by state auditor

State Auditor David Yost presented the Auditor of State Clean Audit Award in a special presentation last month. This is the second consecutive year for Fulton County to receive the clean audit award from Columbus.

Auditor Yost noted that Fulton County is one of five counties that have received this award in 2015. Additionally, he noted that Fulton County received this award with no management letter included, which is extremely rare. A management letter can take the form of a local accounting practice or explanation which could differ from state standards or other unique circumstances.

Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb credits his fellow elected officials, department heads and staff for their diligence and ensuring compliance.