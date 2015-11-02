Fulton County books lauded by state auditor

Fulton County elected officials gathered in the commissioners’ chambers when Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost came to Wauseon to present an award for the dilengence Fulton County kept their books. Back Row, from left: Judge James E. Barber, Prosecutor Scott Haselman, State Auditor Dave Yost, Commissioner Jeff Rupp and Clerk of Courts Paul MacDonald. Front row: Recorder Sandy Barber, Auditor Brett Kolb, Commissioner Paul Barnaby, Treasurer Char Lee and Commissioner Bill Rufenacht. Fulton County is one of five counties that have received this award in 2015. Additionally, Yost noted that Fulton County received this award with no management letters included, which is extremely rare.
State Auditor David Yost presented the Auditor of State Clean Audit Award in a special presentation last month. This is the second consecutive year for Fulton County to receive the clean audit award from Columbus.
Auditor Yost noted that Fulton County is one of five counties that have received this award in 2015. Additionally, he noted that Fulton County received this award with no management letter included, which is extremely rare. A management letter can take the form of a local accounting practice or explanation which could differ from state standards or other unique circumstances.
Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb credits his fellow elected officials, department heads and staff for their diligence and ensuring compliance.
