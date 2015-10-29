Fruchey challenges Figgins for fiscal officer

Melanie Fruchey is challenging longtime fiscal officer Michael Figgins in Gorham Township.

Michael Figgins

Marital Status: Married

Education: 1976 Graduate of Gorham Fayette High School.

Civic Organizations: Member of Fayette Lions Club, Fayette Athletic Boosters, board member of the Fayette Area Foundation,

1. Why are you running for office?

I have been privileged to serve the residents of Gorham Township as fiscal officer. With my financial background, I feel I bring many positive qualities to this position.

2. Why should people vote you?

Experience and knowledge. I have held the fiscal officer’s position since 1986. During that time I have transitioned the record keeping from paper to electronic. My responsibilities are to prepare and present a balanced budget to the trustees to assure spending of the taxpayer’s money is done responsibly. I have experience in preparing monthly payroll, paying the withholdings and all the township’s bills each month. I prepare the reports for the board of trustees to review bi-monthly meetings, research and provide answers to questions, and ensure that budgets for revenues and expenses are followed.

3. What are two main goals if elected?

Continue working with the county auditor to be certain the revenues / funds from taxes are sufficient to provide the taxpayers with fire protection / emergency medical services and maintain the township roads for safe travel.

4. Have you held office before?

I have served as the fiscal officer since 1986. My audits of the township’s records have always met the high standards of the State Auditor’s Office. I have served on the board of the Normal Memorial Library excess of 20 years and currently hold the office of vice-president.

5. Do you have anything else to add?

Fayette is a great place to live and raise a family. Working with federal, state, county, and local officials on future projects will benefit both the township and the village. I have worked with the Fulton County Engineer’s Office preparing the township’s documents required to apply and receive an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for County Road R (School Road) resurfacing. The grant amount was $57,801.

Melanie Fruchey

Martial Status: Married to Corey Fruchey

Age: 41

Education: Graduate of Fayette High School, attended Northwest State Community College.

1. Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I care about our township and village. I understand the work and have a lot of background in this type of position.

2. Why should people vote for you?

I am very excited about this position and will give my very best to our community and township. I have experience and knowledge with working as an account clerk for the Ohio Department of Transportation for Fulton and Williams County. I work on computers daily, taking care of budgets, contracts, purchasing, records, and inventory.

3. What are your two main goals if elected?

My goals, if elected, are to clean up the paper piles and get things easily organized on the computer. To simply the record keeping to a uniform system.

4. Have you held office before?

No.

5. Do you have anything else to add?

I am a lifelong resident of Fayette, a members of the Fayette United Methodist Church. I have three daughters, Alexis, Kelsey and Trista.

