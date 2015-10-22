Last weekend at Sauder Village features farm, wood carving

ARCHBOLD – Filled with unique artistry, toe-tapping music and traditional down-on-the-farm activities, the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 will be a great time for guests to celebrate the beauty of autumn at Sauder Village. This last weekend of the 2015 season will feature the new “Preparing the Farm for Winter” event as well as the 29th Annual Woodcarver’s Show and Sale in Founder’s Hall.

Again this year, woodcarvers from throughout the Midwest will be gathering at Sauder Village on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25 for the always-popular Woodcarver’s Show & Sale. Founder’s Hall will be filled with exhibit tables of woodcarvings and supplies representing artists and suppliers from the tristate region. Not only will guests have a chance to see the artists and purchase their works, they will also be able to learn more about this traditional art form through various demonstrations planned throughout the weekend.

Some of the exhibitor specialties for this annual show and sale include caricatures, Native American carvings, wildlife, and mosaic sculptures. There will also items from artists specializing in scroll saw work, relief carving, wood turning and chip carving. Throughout the weekend guests will enjoy watching woodcarving demonstrations and special performances by Wes Linenkugal and his band in Founders Hall. Linenkugal has been performing at Sauder Village for many years and guests always enjoy his lively music, a traditional part of the annual Woodcarver’s Show.

“We are pleased to have special guest Wayne Barton of Park Ridge, Ill. and so many other talented carvers from throughout the region joining the show this fall,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations. “Our annual Woodcarver’s Show and Sale provides a unique opportunity for guests to watch carving demonstrations, purchase supplies and maybe even start some holiday shopping.”

On Saturday only in the Historic Village, guests can enjoy a variety of hands-on activities and special demonstrations as part of the new “Preparing the Farm for Winter” event. Gusts will enjoy a day of fun with their children or grandchildren while experiencing how the early pioneers would have prepared their farm for the cold winter ahead.

Help beat rugs, make rope, cut wood using the cross-cut saw, and other hands-on activities. There will be many historic cooking and preservation activities in the homes. Guests can watch as the guides make venison jerky, dry meats and vegetables, can meat, make sausage, mincemeat and more to ensure a well-stocked pantry for the long winter.

“Preparing the Farm for Winter offers our guests a hands-on opportunity to experience what life was like on an Ohio farm more than 100 years ago,” Krieger added. “As guests get involved with traditional farm activities they will gain a better understanding of how hard our ancestors worked to prepare for a cold, snowy winter on the farm.”

The Woodcarver’s Show and Sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. There is a “Show-Only” admission of $7 (senior and AAA discounts apply). Historic Sauder Village will close for the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 25 but will offer Holiday Lantern Tours on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 11 and 12. Call Sauder Village at 800-590-9755 or visit the website for more information and to make a reservation for the Holiday Lantern Tours.