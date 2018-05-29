Food prep certification class slated

Level 2 Manager Certification Training class is being offered June 26-27 at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, Fulton County OSU Extenstion, in Wauseon.

Using the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe curriculum, the two-day class will include such topics as basic food safety practices, information on microorganisms, and principles of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points system. Participants will receive the ServSafe Manager Book, training materials, and, on the second day, lunch and the exam.

The cost is $200 per participant. The class has a 25-person capacity, 10 minimum, and will be held at 8770 State Route 108 in Wauseon.

Foodborne illness impacts customer health, an operator’s reputation, a business’s profitability, and in some cases, their complete viability. As of March 1, 2017, each risk level III (restaurants) and risk level IV (schools, hospitals, and nursing homes) food service operation and retail food establishment is required to have one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility, and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service, with the level two certificate.

Additional opportunities to take the class will be Sept. 26-27 and Nov. 28-29. For more information, call 419-337-9210 or visit fulton.osu.edu.