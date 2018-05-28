Traffic blitz scheduled

Eight citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted May 5-6 and May 19-20 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The citations were issued for six speeding violations, a stop sign violation, and a violation for no motorcycle endorsement. Deputies made 32 traffic stops and also issued 27 warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a “Click It or Ticket” traffic blitz June 1-3 during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.