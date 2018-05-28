Archbold Rotary holds Senior Day program

On May 11, the Archbold Rotary Club hosted the Archbold High School senior class for their annual Senior Day program. The speaker was Dr. Michael Thomson, president of Northwest State Community College, who talked about the importance of serving others and pursuing careers that you enjoy.

He also explained the college’s specific mission is to provide affordable, accessible education that leads to a degree or certification, to provide transfer pathways for students who wish to begin the first two years of college at Northwest State before transferring to another college to complete a four year degree, and to provide custom training for area companies.

There were two $500 service scholarship recipients, Andrew Beck and Hayden Weber. Rotary awards the service scholarships to members of the high school’s service club (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) for their involvement in the club’s service projects while in high school.