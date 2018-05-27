Off to a good start

The students at Four County Career Center’s Early Childhood Education class recently held preschool graduation for children enrolled during the 2017-18 school year. The children performed favorite songs and fingerplays learned throughout the school year for parents and grandparents in attendance. Pictured are – front, from left – Isabella Schoonover of Defiance, Zachary Norden of Napoleon), Zane Reed of Napoleon, Giuliana Zetter of Toledo – middle, from left – Audrey Brywczynski of Whitehouse, Jordan Inkrott of Delta, Jayden Elmer of Helena, Micah Helberg of Napoleon, Stryker Oyer of Napoleon, Brennan Vandock of Delta, Elowyn Custer of Wauseon, Sylvie Zartman of Antwerp, Malcolm Custer of Wauseon – back, from left – preschool instructor Katelyn Flanary, and educational aide Jennifer Hutchison.

The Preschool/Childcare Center is operated in association with the Early Childhood Education program for juniors and seniors as a part of their lab experience. Supervising the students is instructor, Susan Myers.